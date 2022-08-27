NFL DFS targets, values for Saturday’s slate in Week 3 of preseason

We’ve in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason and Saturday’s schedule is loaded with eight games on the docket. This is the final preseason game for teams ahead of the regular season, so there’s a good chance most of the starters or presumed starters will get extended snaps in these contests.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Saturday’s slate in Week 3 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Darrynton Evans, CHI vs. CLE ($5,500) — With Chicago’s backfield banged up, Evans is naturally the one likely to get more touches in this final preseason contest. David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are both nursing injuries, so the coaching staff isn’t going to risk those backs in a meaningless contest. This gives Evans a big chance to prove he should get a roster spot.

Andy Isabella, ARZ vs. BAL ($5,500) — The Cardinals are holding out their top receivers and Kyler Murray isn’t taking snaps in the preseason, so there’s a bit of a natural cap on Isabella’s ceiling. However, he’s proving to be a consistent receiver with the backups and should merit some consideration for a roster spot if he keeps producing solid numbers.

Values

Tom Brady, TB vs. IND ($5,500) — How much will Brady truly play? That’s the only reason he’s not bumped into the top plays section. The quarterback has heard the chatter about his absence and focus heading into what is likely his final season. Look for Brady to come out firing in this final preseason game.

Equanimeous St. Brown, CHI vs. CLE ($5,500) — Darnell Mooney might start the contest but the Bears need to figure out their overall receiver depth chart. St. Brown is in the mix for that No. 3 role and has been decent in preseason play. Can he have a massive outing to close out the exhibition slate and secure a role with the starting offense?

Phillip Lindsay, IND vs. TB ($5,500) — It looks like Lindsay is set to get the starting nod in Saturday’s preseason game with both Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines set to be held out. Lindsay is trying to earn a roster spot and should get enough touches to provide fantasy value here.