Who won Commanders RB battle between Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson

If you went into the new year thinking that Antonio Gibson had locked down the clear No. 1 running back role for the Washington Commanders, you were probably a little surprised when the team used a third-round pick on Alabama’s Brian Robinson. Now, with the regular season right around the corner, we could be on the verge of a shift in Washington.

Verdict

Robinson’s been starting in Washington’s backfield for the team’s first two preseason games. Gibson’s been struggling with fumbles and other issues, even being relegated to practice with the third string at one point during training camp. Perhaps most telling was head coach Ron Rivera’s statement that he intends to make Gibson their primary kick returner, which is not usually a role for No. 1 running backs.

Through two preseason games, there was still now acknowledgement from the team as to which player would be the starter. But it seems like the writing’s on the wall for Gibson.

Fantasy football implications

The lack of clarity is going to make for some tough decisions in fantasy football drafts. Both players are likely to see work, though the rookie, Robinson, certainly has a lot more upside and momentum heading into the season. Gibson could still be an asset in the passing game, even with a reduced role as a rusher.

They’re both worth a roster spot at this point, but we may have to wait through a couple of games before getting some clarity.

Preseason Stats

Robinson’s having a solid preseason, totaling 57 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries through the first two exhibition contests. He’s caught two passes for 15 yards. Gibson has just five yards, but has caught four passes for 39 yards.