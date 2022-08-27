Who won Ravens RB battle between J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis, Tyler Badie

Confusion is the theme for the Baltimore Ravens backfield, at least when it comes to fantasy football. Guessing which back, from week to week, is going to put up the best numbers has become a something of a tradition. For anyone hoping we might start the 2022 season with some clarity, well, it’s not that easy. A trio of running backs—JK Dobbins, Mike Davis and Tyler Badie—have been duking it out in camp and the preseason for the chance to be second fiddle to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Verdict

Dobbins is the best player of the bunch, and all things being normal, he should lead this group. However, he’s coming back from a torn ACL that kept him on the shelf last year, and the team is being cautious with him. There’s still no clarity on whether he’ll suit up for the opener, and if he does, he’s not expected to carry a heavy workload early on in the season.

Reports now suggest that Davis could handle the lion’s share of the work among Baltimore’s running backs with Dobbins easing back into things and Gus Edwards out for the first four weeks of the season. However, Davis was underwhelming last season with the Falcons, so if he struggles, don’t be surprised if Badie plays himself into the mix.

Fantasy football implications

Over the long haul, Dobbins is still the top choice for fantasy football lineups this year. You’ll still need a backup plan if he’s on your roster in case the team is really cautious about his workload. Davis isn’t a bad flyer for late-round pick to start the year, but he’ll be someone you can probably drop as the season goes along. For now, Badie is work keeping an eye on.

Preseason Stats

Davis has had 40 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in two preseason games so far. Badie leads the Ravens with 53 yards on 18 carries.