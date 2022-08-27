Who should you pick 1.09 in your fantasy football draft?

So you ended up with the ninth pick in the draft, a spot you might not have even gamed out a month ago. But not to worry. Just because you’re headed into the tail end of the first round doesn’t mean you can’t land the cornerstone of your roster. There should be plenty of options on the board here, from No. 1 running backs to some of the top wide receivers in the game. Let’s take a look.

What does ADP say about the 9th overall pick?

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is ranked ninth in average draft position in ESPN fantasy football leagues. Right below him is Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints. Just above Cook, in the eighth spot, is Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Who should I pick at 9th in PPR?

Cook is a sneaky good value here. Once a reliable option in the first three picks, Cook dealt with some injuries the last couple seasons, and he’s also part of an offense that’s undergoing a total makeover under former Rams OC Kevin O’Connell. Cook’s been getting more work as a receiver in practices, which could give him a boost in fantasy leagues this year, though it’s still a bit of an unknown how that will actually translate.

Kamara’s a solid option in PPR leagues too, though his receiving numbers could dip a little with more depth at wideout in New Orleans. If Najee Harris is still on the board, it’s worth remembering that he had 467 receiving yards and three touchdowns last year. If you want to dip into the receivers, Davante Adams Deebo Samuel could still be on the board here too, just going by ADP. Finally, you could also justify taking the top tight end, Travis Kelce, in a PPR league draft.

Who should I pick at 9th in standard?

Any of the running backs here would be the best way to go with the ninth pick in a standard league. Harris should have a monster workload in Pittsburgh, and he’s only in his second season. Cook at least has the No. 1 role locked down, and Kamara gets more than enough work to lead your fantasy team’s backfield too.