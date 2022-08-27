Who should you pick 1.08 in your fantasy football draft?

The eighth overall pick in a 12-round fantasy football draft sets up some interesting choices. Here, headed into the back end of the first round, you’ve got the chance to take one of the top players at a position other than running back, which should set you up well for the season. Another option is to just take someone who’s predicted to be the highest fantasy scorer still available in that spot.

What does ADP say about the 8th overall pick?

Going by ADP, you might have a shot at a few running backs in that position. Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings have an average draft position of eight and nine in ESPN leagues. Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals turns up at eighth in mock drafts from time to time too.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is another option there, according to ADP, if you want to lock down one of the most productive wideouts with that pick.

Who should I pick at 8th in PPR?

Harris had 467 yards and three touchdowns on 74 catches last season, a fantastic addition to the 1,200 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground he produced. He’s a guy who could end up being among the more productive players at his position this year, which will only be his second in the league. Cook had about half that through the air, but the Vikings are expected to give him more work as a receiver under new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

If he’s on the board, Chase’s 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns on 128 targets last season will be tough to overlook. He’ll be in his second season too, which means he should have a much better feel for the game.

Who should I pick at 8th in standard?

Any of the running backs mentioned above are going to be excellent choices in standard formats as well. They’ll all entrenched as their team’s No. 1, and expected to produce on that level. Harris, Cook or Mixon can all be a set-and-forget stud on your team. The same goes for Chase, if you choose to go that route.