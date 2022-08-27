Who should you pick 1.11 in your fantasy football draft?

If you’re reading this, you have most likely gotten the short end of the stick with making the No. 11 pick in your fantasy draft. That means you’re most likely drafting towards the end of the first-round and are at the mercy of everyone making picks in front of you. It’s not so bad though as if you’re in a snake draft format, you’ll almost immediately be back on the clock to make another selection.

Below, we’ll walk you through this predicament and point you in the direction of some of the best ADP options to make with the 11th pick in both PPR and standard leagues.

What does ADP say about the 11th overall pick?

According to current average draft position trends, the top running backs will usually come off the board with the first four or five picks and will be followed by a quick run of the top receivers. Unless a top-5 fantasy prospect falls for whatever reason, the 11th pick is where you start to enter best player available territory. You still want to focus on securing either a top running back or wide receiver with the pick, so don’t give in to the temptation of taking a quarterback here. It’s still an absolute priority to shore up depth at the skill positions.

Who should I pick at 11th in PPR?

At this point, the top running backs and a few of the top receivers will already be off the board. If your league follows the current ADP trends in PPR formats, then Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will most likely be available for you to snag with the 11th pick.

Adams finished last season as the second-ranked wide receiver in PPR leagues behind Cooper Kupp and secured his second straight All Pro season with the Packers. He hauled in a career-high 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now with the Raiders as the highest paid receiver in the league, he’ll be fed plenty of targets by his longtime friend and former college quarterback Derek Carr. Getting Adams at 11 could set yourself up nicely on the receiver front.

Who should I pick at 11th in standard?

Adams is actually No. 12 in ADP in standard leagues and the same principles apply here. You could also go with rising Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, who is No. 11 in standard leagues. Right behind them is Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who we’d also recommend for this slot.

Diggs was the eighth-ranked wide receiver in standard leagues last season, catching 103 passes for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns throughout the season. If he stays healthy, there’s a good chance that he can notch his fifth straight 1,000-yard season as the Bills’ offense continues to hum along like it did at the end of last season. If you’re really bullish on the offense, you can select Diggs and almost immediately pair him with quarterback Josh Allen soon afterwards.