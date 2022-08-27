Who should you pick 1.10 in your fantasy football draft?

If you’re reading this, you have most likely been saddled with the No. 10 pick in your fantasy draft. That means you’re most likely drafting towards the end of the first-round and are at the mercy of everyone making picks in front of you. It’s not so bad though as if you’re in a snake draft format, you’ll almost immediately be back on the clock to make another selection.

Below, we’ll walk you through some of the best ADP options to make with the 10th pick in both PPR and standard leagues.

What does ADP say about the 10th overall pick?

According to current average draft position trends, the top running backs will usually come off the board with the first four or five picks and will be followed by a quick run of the top receivers. Unless a top five fantasy prospect falls for whatever reason, the 10th pick is where you start to enter best player available territory. You still want to focus on securing either a top running back or wide receiver with the pick, so don’t give in to the temptation of taking a quarterback here. It’s still an absolute priority to shore up depth at the skill positions.

Who should I pick at 10th in PPR?

Securing an elite running back is still the No. 1 priority even with the 10th overall pick and if your league follows the current ADP trends in PPR formats, then Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will be available for you to snag.

Mixon was the third-ranked PPR running back last year, rushing for a career-high 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. His pass catching skills out of the backfield made him an even more valuable commodity in PPR leagues as he hauled in 42 targets for a career-high 314 yards and three touchdowns. It helps that the Bengals dramatically upgraded their offensive line in the offseason and that should give Mixon more room to do damage. If he stays healthy, he could provide value even as a top 10 pick.

Who should I pick at 10th in standard?

Mixon is also No. 10 in ADP in standard leagues and the same principles apply here like they did in PPR. But right behind him is Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift at No. 11 and that could be an intriguing choice.

Swift is being hyped up to make a major leap in his third season as the Lions continues to build under head coach Dan Campbell. Swift ran for 617 yards and five touchdowns through 13 games last season and was also a major part of the passing game, hauling in 62 receptions for 452 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If you have the confidence that the preseason ‘Hard Knocks’ hype is real, then get bold and take him at 10.