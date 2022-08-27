Who should you pick 1.12 in your fantasy football draft?

The last pick of the first round is kind of a fun spot to be in, really. If your league does a snake draft, it gives you the chance to land two players on board with back to back picks, setting up a pair of cornerstones who should be able to lead your team all season. But you’ll want to get the 12th pick right.

What does ADP say about the 12th overall pick?

Going by average draft position, this is a great spot to land a top wide receiver. Davante Adams of the Raiders as an average pick 12.5 in ESPN leagues so far this season, followed by Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills. Any one of the wideouts is capable of being a set-it-and-forget-it player in your lineup.

If you want a running back, Joe Mixon of the Bengals has an average draft position of 14.4, followed by D’Andre Swift from the Lions at 18.1.

Who should I pick at 12th in PPR?

Despite injuries last year, Swift still managed to catch 62 passes on 78 targets for 452 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season, and the Lions are promising a bigger role for him this year.

Davante Adams should see a hefty volume of targets as the Raiders’ clear No. 1 wideout this season. Even if the big plays won’t be as frequent as they were with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, that kind of workload is going to make him a major contributor to fantasy lineups.

Who should I pick at 12th in standard?

Mixon doesn’t catch the ball so much in Cincinnati’s offense—though 314 yards and three touchdowns in the air last season is nothing to sneeze at—but he’s a workhorse back capable of putting up big numbers as his team’s No. 1. Receivers like Adams, Samuel or Diggs will have more appeal in standard leagues than Swift, though the Lions running back would hardly be a bad pick here.