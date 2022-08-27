Pick on the Total for the Dodgers-Marlins game on August 27

The Miami Marlins are the lowest scoring offense in the MLB since the All Star Break and will look to National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara to give them a chance at an upset of the Los Angeles Dodgers at home on Saturday.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-200, 7) vs. Miami Marlins

The Marlins entered their current series with the Dodgers having scored four runs or fewer in 24 of their last 25 games and is facing a Dodgers team that entered the series with a league-best 2.78 ERA away from home.

Dustin May will get his second start of the season after facing this same Marlins team last week, firing five shut out innings with nine strikeouts and just one hit allowed.

May will duel with Sandy Alcantara, who has a 1.67 ERA with five home runs allowed across 97 innings in Miami this season and is averaging more than 7 1/3 innings per home start.

Despite allowing six runs in his last start to the Dodgers, Alcantara has completed at least seven innings in 14 of his last 17 starts with two earned runs or fewer allowed in 16 of his last 20 starts.

With the Dodgers backing up May with the National League’s best bullpen in terms of ERA and the Marlins not having a single healthy player on the roster with more than seven home runs this season, runs will be hard to come by in Miami on Saturday.

The Play: Dodgers vs. Marlins Under 7

