Odds, betting splits for Week 0 of college football

It might not be the most exciting college football weekend to your average watcher, but for us CFB crazies out there who have been foaming at the mouth this week to watch Nebraska and Northwestern face each other overseas, it feels a lot like Christmas morning.

The New Mexico State moneyline against Nebraska is looking sharp, with a 37% handle across 11% of bets. There are some true Hawai’i believers on the moneyline too, but for today’s headliner, 67% of the handle and over 59% of bets have Nebraska covering the 12-point spread against Northwestern in Dublin today.

Here are the full odds and bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 0 of NCAA college football:

CFB Week 0 Bet Splits Saturday, August 27 Spread % Handle % Bets Total % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Saturday, August 27 Spread % Handle % Bets Total % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Austn Peay Western Kentucky +31.5

-31.5 21% 79% 21% 79% Ov 69

Un 69 65% 35% 50% 50% +1300

-2800 19% 81% 6% 94% NorthweSt.ern Nebraska +11

-11 33% 67% 41% 59% Ov 52

Un 52 33% 67% 39% 61% +350

-435 10% 90% 18% 82% Idaho St.. UNLV +23

-23 53% 47% 33% 67% Ov 50

Un 50 67% 33% 74% 26% +900

-1500 5% 95% 3% 97% Wyoming Illinois +14

-14 34% 66% 35% 65% Ov 43

Un 43 52% 48% 65% 35% +430

-560 13% 87% 10% 90% UConn Utah St. +26.5

-26.5 47% 53% 41% 59% Ov 59.5

Un 59.5 32% 68% 49% 51% +1400

-3500 24% 76% 12% 88% Duquesne Florida St. +45

-45 47% 53% 46% 54% Ov 57.5

Un 57.5 94% 6% 86% 14% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Charlotte Florida Atlantic +7

-7 47% 53% 38% 62% Ov 59

Un 59 90% 10% 67% 33% +220

-260 33% 67% 12% 88% Florida A&M North Carolina +44

-44 24% 76% 46% 54% Ov 55

Un 55 80% 20% 84% 16% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% North Texas UTEP -1.5

+1.5 34% 66% 47% 53% Ov 54.5

Un 54.5 24% 76% 55% 45% -120

+100 35% 65% 42% 58% Nevada New Mexico St. -7.5

+7.5 31% 69% 63% 37% Ov 48

Un 48 32% 68% 69% 31% -275

+230 62% 38% 89% 11% Vanderbilt Hawaii -9

+9 43% 57% 37% 63% Ov 54.5

Un 54.5 60% 40% 66% 34% -330

+275 64% 36% 78% 22%

