 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The internet is down in Dublin. That means free beer at Nebraska vs. Northwestern game

I mean if you’re going to watch mediocre Big Ten West football, at least it’s a lot more tolerable with some complimentary beverages!

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald awaits to lead his team out before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is reportedly handing out free beer and food to attendants of the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Northwestern Wildcats game to make up for the Wi-Fi being out at Aviva Stadium.

Early in the second quarter of the Big Ten opener, Nebraska fan and radio host Jake Sorenson tweeted that several people near him at the game had received free alcoholic drinks because the internet wasn’t working in the stadium.

The concessions lines got long very quickly after the word spread.

If you’ve ever attempted to use the free Wi-Fi in an American sports stadium, you learn pretty quickly not to expect much out of the supposed Internet access. But the Irish (not the Fighting, the actual) appear to have higher standards for their fans and patrons, and are willing to let go of drink revenue to make up for the Wi-Fi’s failings.

And the potent potables might be necessary for fans, as Northwestern and Pat Fitzgerald continue to do things like this on 3rd and 10.

Nebraska fans have plenty to celebrate right now, though — free drinks and two touchdowns already? If they were questioning the merits traveling to Ireland for a Cornhuskers football game before this, they won’t be anymore.

Update: 2:10 p.m.

Fans are now reportedly giving Aviva Stadium any cash they have to try to help, per Sorenson, the fan and radio host who is live tweeting from the game.

DraftKings podcaster Mike Golic, Jr. also tweeted that beer vendors are asking people to write glorified “IOUs” and requesting that they come back and pay after the game is over.

More From DraftKings Nation