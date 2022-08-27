Aviva Stadium giving away free beer at Northwestern vs. Nebraska due to lousy internet

How’s this for an Irish welcome.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats are currently playing their Week 0 season opener at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, and apparently the venue is having problems with the internet connection. The solution to appease annoyed attendees? Free booze apparently!

Beer/alcohol is free right now at Aviva Stadium because the internet is down Irish hospitality is top notch! #Huskers — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) August 27, 2022

Free alcohol being given away at a football game in Ireland is perfectly on brand, especially with two Big Ten programs. And considering what two teams are playing, it may be needed for those in the stands by the end of this one.

This is the first college football game to take place in Ireland since 2016, a 17-14 Georgia Tech victory over Boston College. Nebraska was originally slated to open the season in Dublin last year, but those plans were shelved due to COVID-19.

The Cornhuskers have gotten off to a good start offensively and currently lead the Wildcats 14-3. They were a 13-point favorite heading into the contest.