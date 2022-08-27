Venus and Serena Williams accept U.S. Open wild card bid for doubles tournament

We’ll be seeing Venus and Serena Williams in the doubles bracket of the 2022 U.S. Open after the pairing was accepted into the event as a wild card. The sisters have won this event twice and will be looking to add one more trophy as they both near the end of their respective careers.

Serena and Venus on the same court.



The 2x #USOpen women's doubles champions have accepted a wild card. pic.twitter.com/pu3GPeL8BM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2022

Venus Williams has largely fallen out of the major tennis rankings lately but continues to make an impact on the doubles brackets. Her most recent doubles win with Serena came at Wimbledon 2016.

Serena Williams has been climbing back into the spotlight after missing major tournaments due to a leg injury, including the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2022 Australian Open. She was bounced from Wimbledon 2022 in the first round in a three-hour marathon match against Harmony Tan. Williams’ last singles win at the U.S. Open came in 2014, and her last singles win at any Slam event came in 2017 at the Australian Open.