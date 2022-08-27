KSI vs. Swarmz: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

It might be the first Saturday of college football, but that isn’t stopping gimmick boxing from grabbing some spotlight this afternoon. YouTube influencer KSI is returning to the ring for the first time in three years, and will be fighting twice on a DAZN PPV.

KSI will face music collaborator Swarmz to open the PPV and then will fight actual boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda to close the show. There are no odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook because this is as much a gimmick card as anything else.

KSI has two amateur bouts and one professional bout to his credit. His two amateur bouts saw him beat Joe Weller via third-round TKO in February 2018 and then go to a majority draw with Logan Paul the following August. A year later he fought Paul in November in his first professional bout and won a split decision at Staples Center.

KSI and Swarmz get going just after 2 p.m. ET in London at the O2 Arena. Swarmz has no bouts under his belt, but with both of KSI’s fights only three rounds long, there’s a decent chance this goes the distance.

