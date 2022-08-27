Northwestern leads Nebraska 17-14 at halftime of Week 0 opener in Ireland

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Nebraska is losing a close game.

At halftime of their Week 0 opener overseas in Dublin, Ireland, Northwestern leads Nebraska 17-14. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 3-9 season in 2021 where all nine of their losses came by single digits. Head coach Scott Frost has identified as the biggest coach on the hot seat heading into the 2022 season and a loss to a Wildcats team that also went 3-9 last year wouldn’t bode well for his chances of surviving at his alma mater. Nebraska closed as a 12.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Huskers’ offense looked efficient right out the gate as transfer quarterback Casey Thompson led the team on a pair of touchdown drives to take a 14-3 lead. However, things would stall out in the second quarter as their next three drives resulted in a fumble, a punt, and a missed field goal. Meanwhile, it took the Wildcats’ offense a little bit to get revved up, but they were able to get things going late in the second quarter. Transfer quarterback Ryan Hilinski matched the team down the field on a 13-play, 82-yard drive and connected with Donny Navarro III on a six-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left in the half to take the lead.

Things could get tight for Nebraska in the second half. Let’s see how they respond.