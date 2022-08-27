Watch KSI knock out Swarmz in the second round of their fight

KSI is fighting twice on an “influencer boxing” card and he handled his business to open the card. KSI faced Swarmz and knocked him out early in the second round. You can watch video of the knockout below.

KSI improved to 2-0 as a professional boxer while Swarmz is 0-1 after making his boxing debut. KSI was scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi, but the latter had to withdraw on August 6 due to a concussion he received while training. Swarmz had previously been tapped as a potential replacement in case anything happened and was announced as the replacement on the same day.

KSI will face Luis Alcaraz Pineda later Saturday afternoon in the main event of this card. Pineda is 2-5 and last fought in March, losing a unanimous decision to Marcos Rios Gonzalez. This card marks KSI’s return to the ring for the first time since winning a split decision over Logan Paul in November 2019.