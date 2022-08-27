Report: Knicks offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, five first-round picks for Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz continue to have discussions surrounding a potential trade for Donovan Mitchell, with the Knicks offering Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary filler and five first-round picks to the Jazz per Shams Charania. Utah declined that offer, but that seems like a starting point for any Mitchell trade.

"Both sides have continued discussions."@ShamsCharania gives an update on a possible Donovan Mitchell/Knicks trade pic.twitter.com/GGTiVdxdLN — Stadium (@Stadium) August 27, 2022

Outside of this asking price being a ridiculous one, there’s a lot to like here for both teams. The Knicks get to land a star while keeping RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes on the roster. The draft compensation is tough to part with, although New York would expect to be a playoff team with Mitchell on the roster. The Jazz would get swamped with draft picks and can get out of Fournier’s contract after the 2023-24 season, assuming they don’t flip him for an additional asset.

It looks like this trade will eventually get done, but the Knicks might have to throw in another pick or young player to convince the Jazz to part with Mitchell.