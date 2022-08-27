Can anything save Scott Frost after Nebraska’s Week 0 loss to Northwestern?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers entered the 2022 college football season with expectations for improvement. Head coach Scott Frost got another year to show he was the right man to lead his alma mater but that year is not off to a good start.

The Cornhuskers got out of the gate fast against the Northwestern Wildcats, but eventually ran out of juice and big plays in a 31-28 loss. Frost once again dropped a close game, which makes him 0-9 in the last nine such situations. In his tenure at Nebraska, Frost is 5-21 in such games. That is the worst mark in FBS by a kilometer (as they lost this game in Dublin, we’re using the metric system).

Frost won’t be fired immediately after this game. It doesn’t make sense to say he gets another year to coach the team, only to decide this opening contest was his do-or-die situation. It does put his overall resume and coaching style into focus. If Nebraska can’t get up for Northwestern in a showcase game to open the season, is there any chance the Huskers can take out bigger teams in the Big Ten?

It seemed like only a matter of time for a long time for Frost. He’s going to need a miracle to keep his job at Nebraska after this Week 0 debacle.

