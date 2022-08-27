Report: Danilo Gallinari has tests on knee, ACL considered stable [UPDATE]

Update — Initial exams on Gallo’s knee reveal that the ACL is stable, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Initial exams on Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari’s left knee show that the ACL is stable, full tests to come with an MRI on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Good early news. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2022

Boston Celtics PF Danilo Gallinari may have suffered a torn ACL while playing for Italy during World Cup qualifier, coach Gianmarco Pozzecco told reporters Saturday. Italy was facing Georgia in a qualifier for the tournament, which will take place from August 25-September 10, 2023. Gallo had signed a two-year contract with the Celtics in free agency prior to the 2022-23 season.

After reaching the 2022 NBA Finals, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games, the Celtics went out and traded for Indiana Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon. The Gallo signing was the other significant move Boston made this offseason. The Celtics, as a results, are favored to win the championship in 2022-23 at +550. Boston is also favored at +270 to come out of the Eastern Conference. The Gallo news could affect the lines slightly.

Gallinari averaged 11.7 points per game over 66 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season. This would be the second time Gallinari sustained a torn ACL in his NBA career. He missed all of 2013-14 because of the injury. At 34 years old and having two major knee injuries, you’ve got to think Gallo could be looking at retirement soon.