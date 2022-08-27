 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Danilo Gallinari has tests on knee, ACL considered stable [UPDATE]

Celtics PF got good news after sustaining a knee injury during World Cup qualifiers for Italy.

Danilo Gallinari #8 of Italy in action during the basketball International Friendly match between Italy and France at Unipol Arena on August 12, 2022 in Bologna, Italy. Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

Update — Initial exams on Gallo’s knee reveal that the ACL is stable, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Boston Celtics PF Danilo Gallinari may have suffered a torn ACL while playing for Italy during World Cup qualifier, coach Gianmarco Pozzecco told reporters Saturday. Italy was facing Georgia in a qualifier for the tournament, which will take place from August 25-September 10, 2023. Gallo had signed a two-year contract with the Celtics in free agency prior to the 2022-23 season.

After reaching the 2022 NBA Finals, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games, the Celtics went out and traded for Indiana Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon. The Gallo signing was the other significant move Boston made this offseason. The Celtics, as a results, are favored to win the championship in 2022-23 at +550. Boston is also favored at +270 to come out of the Eastern Conference. The Gallo news could affect the lines slightly.

Gallinari averaged 11.7 points per game over 66 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season. This would be the second time Gallinari sustained a torn ACL in his NBA career. He missed all of 2013-14 because of the injury. At 34 years old and having two major knee injuries, you’ve got to think Gallo could be looking at retirement soon.

