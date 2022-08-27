Watch KSI knock out Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the third round of their fight

Social media influencer KSI fought twice on an “influencer boxing” card on Saturday in London, and he easily dispatched with both opponents.

After defeating Swarmz in the second round to open the show at the O2 Arena in London, KSI also stopped Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the third round after six total knockdowns to win the second half of his personal doubleheader as well.

#KSI stops Pineda in RE via TKO.

That fight is really embarrassing to watch#KSIPineda #ksiboxing pic.twitter.com/uj2O7brHGv — Lok Lambert (@ClinchworkMMA) August 27, 2022

It was a bizarre contest, with Pineda doing more complaining to the referee than actually attempting to land any offense. KSI put the so-called professional fighter he was facing on the canvas twice in each round, and at no point was the bout considered competitive.

KSI improves to 3-0 as a professional boxer, while Pineda deservedly falls to 2-6 in a humiliating performance.

This card marks KSI’s return to the ring for the first time since winning a split decision over Logan Paul in November 2019. He’ll probably need at least one more opponent, but another matchup with Jake Paul could be in the offing in the future. That bout would be worth tens of millions to both men most likely.

This is video from KSI’s KO of Swarmz earlier in the evening, who had just started training for boxing two weeks ago as a last-minute replacement.