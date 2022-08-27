 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TOUR Championship third round delayed, will restart Sunday morning

Inclement weather in Atlanta means we’ll see some early golf tomorrow morning

By Collin Sherwin
Scottie Scheffler of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

As some thunderstorms rolled through on Saturday, the TOUR Championship was forced to stop due to lightning and rain at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Of the 29 players in the field, 14 will be forced to resume the end of the third round on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. From there, tee times will be set for the entire fourth round field before in the richest tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Leader Scottie Scheffler still has six holes to play, as he and his playing partner Xander Schauffele will be the last to finish the third round Sunday morning. Scheffler sits in the lead at -19, one shot ahead of Schauffele at -18. Sungjae Im sits alone in third at -16, with Rory McIlory the sole player in fourth at -15.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Scheffler is the favorite to win at +105, with Schauffele the second choice at +200, Im at +900, and McIlroy at +1100.

All of the action from both the third and fourth rounds will be available on PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+, with the Golf Channel having the TV broadcast from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and NBC taking over from 1:30-6 p.m.

More From DraftKings Nation