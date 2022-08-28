How did Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks perform in Week 3 of preseason

This has been a tough training camp and preseason for the Titans number one draft pick Treylon Burks. The receiver had trouble with asthma during OTAs and has been behind the eight ball all preseason. But Burks did start this final preseason game, which was a step up and likely puts him right in the mix for playing time in the regular season, which should eventually move him into a full time starter.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks in Week 3 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Treylon Burks’s Week 3 stat line

Burks caught 3-of-3 targets for 33 yards and a touchdown.

How did Burks perform in Week 3?

The rookie had a scare in this game as he had to go to the locker room with a wrist injury, but was able to return and catch a touchdown pass from Malik Willis. That’s a great sign, as the team wouldn’t have risked further injury in a preseason game if they had any concern.

So, he ended up catching each of his targets, including a catch and run 16-yard touchdown and avoided an injury. Burks isn’t likely to put up big stats early in the year, but with the competition at wide receiver, his ability and draft placement all point to him finding plenty of opportunity and fantasy football value as the season goes on.