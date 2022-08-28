How did Titans rookie QB Malik Willis perform in Week 3 of the preseason?

The Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis continues to show great play-making ability, while also giving his coaches agita by taking unneeded sacks and not reading defenses quickly.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Titans rookie Malik Willis in Week 3 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Malik Willis: Week 3 stat line

Willis completed 15-of-23 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown, one interceptions, while taking four sacks. He also rushed four times for 79 yards, including this 50 yard gain.

Malik Willis turned on the jets



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zZON2vRGRA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 28, 2022

How did Willis perform in Week 3?

Willis made some spectacular plays, including that 50 yard run and a sidearm touchdown pass to Treylon Burks that would have been knocked down if he hadn’t changed his arm angle. It’s worth a look:

Those two plays alone are worth Titans fans getting excited about his future with the team. Ryan Tannehill is the quarterback for this season, but Willis should be the no-doubt starter if Tannehill misses any time.