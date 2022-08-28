Paris Saint-Germain vs. Monaco: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Ligue 1 defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will take on AS Monaco on Sunday, August 28 in their Matchday 4 contest. PSG will look to extend their perfect start to the season, as they’ve won their first three matches with a staggering 17-3 aggregate. Monaco has split their first three results, and currently sit in 11th place with just four points.

PSG is unsurprisingly heavily favored to win, installed at -475 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Monaco come in as the underdogs at +1200 as they’ll look to upset Kylian Mbappe and the league leaders.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Monaco

Date: Sunday, August 28

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, Fanatiz

Odds, picks & predictions

Paris Saint-Germain: -475

Draw: +650

Monaco: +1200

Moneyline pick: PSG -475

PSG has scored at least five goals in each of their three games this season so far, with the most recent coming as a 7-1 thumping of Lille OSC last Sunday. Mbappe got himself a hat trick, while Neymar bagged a brace and the other two goals came from Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi. PSG have been absolutely dominant throughout the first few weeks of the season, and Neymar already leads the league with five goals and six assists in just three matches. Mbappe has four goals, while Messi is tied for third in the league with three goals to his name.

Monaco opened the season with a 2-1 win over Strasbourg, but followed that up with a 1-1 draw with Rennes and a 4-1 loss to Lens last week. They’ll look to get back on track but it’s a giant mountain to climb as they take on the best team in the league throughout the last decade.

PSG holds the edge in the all-time series, winning 14 of the 27 matches between the two sides, while eight ended in draws and only five have been won by Monaco. Take PSG to get the easy win as they continue their strong start to the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.