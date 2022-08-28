Espanyol vs. Real Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Real Madrid will head on the road to take on Espanyol in Matchday 3 action. Madrid sits in second place in the league after winning their first two matches of the season, most recently with a 4-1 final score over Celta Vigo. Espanyol sits in 15th place, drawing with Celta Vigo 2-2 in their season opener before suffering a 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano in the second match.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Real Madrid favored at -245 on the moneyline, while Espanyol is set at +550. The match is set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, with a livestream available on ESPN+.

Espanyol v. Real Madrid

Date: Sunday, August 28

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Espanyol: +550

Draw: +370

Real Madrid: -245

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -245

It’s tough to pick anything but a Real Madrid win here, especially with how good they’ve looked through their first two matches. They haven’t been able to keep a clean sheet yet but they’ve scored six goals from six different players through the first two contests, proving that goals can come from nearly anyone on the field at any given time.

Through 24 all-time meetings between these two sides, Real Madrid is 20-2-2 in the series across all competitions. However, one of Espanyol’s two wins came relatively recently back in October 2021 when they were able to squeak by with a 2-1 score. Raul de Tomas and Aleix Vidal provided the goals, while Karim Benzema’s lone goal wasn’t enough to salvage any points. Of course, Madrid dominated the next meeting with a 4-0 win in April earlier this year, which was the match that clinched the 2021-22 La Liga title for Los Blancos.

I can’t see a scenario where Espanyol secures a result against the 35-time La Liga champions, so definitely take the visitors if you’re betting on the moneyline in this one.

