Barcelona vs. Valladolid: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Barcelona will play host to Real Valladolid at Camp Nou as La Liga’s Matchday 3 contests continue. Barca is coming off a solid 4-1 win over Real Sociedad last week, while Valladolid will be looking for their first win of the season after losing 3-0 to Villarreal in the opener and fighting to a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in Matchday 2.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona is heavily favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at -750 on the moneyline. Real Valladolid is installed on the board at +1100, with a draw set at +750. These two sides will kick off their match at 1:30 p.m. ET with a livestream available on ESPN+.

Barcelona v. Valladolid

Date: Sunday, August 28

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Barcelona: -750

Draw: +750

Valladolid: +1100

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -750

Valladolid has only been able to beat Barcelona once in their history out of 10 matches, while Barca has won the other nine outright. That lone win for Valladolid came back in March of 2014 when they narrowly edged out Barca with a 1-0 final score. Since then, Barcelona has taken all three points in every meeting, including a 5-1 win in 2019, and most recently a 1-0 win back in April of 2021. Valladolid was relegated to La Liga 2 after the 2020-21 season, but earned a promotion back into the top flight division after finishing second last season.

Barcelona sits fifth in the table at the moment due to a scoreless draw with Rayo Vallecano in their season opener. Sergio Busquets was shown red in stoppage time of that match, forcing him to sit out in last week’s contest against Real Sociedad. That didn’t matter in the end, though, as the 26-time La Liga champions handily defeated Sociedad with a 4-1 scoreline. Robert Lewandowski opened his account for the Spanish side, scoring in the first and 68th minute.

This match is all but guaranteed to end in a Barcelona win as Valladolid likely won’t be able to withstand the attack from the likes of Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele. Back the home side to get the full three points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.