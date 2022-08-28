How much will the winner of the TOUR Championship receive in 2022

The 2021-22 PGA TOUR season wraps up on Sunday with the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship. The 30 best golfers in the world wrap up the FedExCup Playoffs with the winner taking home $18 million.
The playoffs opened with 125 golfers at the St. Jude Championship and then cut down to the top 70 at the BMW Championships. The final 30 advanced to this week’s TOUR Championship with Scottie Scheffler opening the tournament as the leader due to the starting strokes rule applied to this final tournament. He opened at -10 and was followed by Patrick Cantlay at -8. Will Zalatoris would have followed but he withdrew due to injury.
The third round was suspended on Saturday due to lightning and wrapped up Sunday morning. Scheffler heads into the final round atop the leaderboard with a four stroke lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Following the winner, second place takes home $6.5 million and third place takes home $5 million. Zalatoris was slotted into the final position for payout purposes and takes home $500,000 in spite of missing the tournament.
Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 TOUR Championship
1st — $18,000,000
2nd — $6,500,000
3rd — $5,000,000
4th — $4,000,000
5th — $3,000,000
6th — $2,500,000
7th — $2,000,000
8th — $1,500,000
9th — $1,250,000
10th — $1,000,000
11th — $950,000
12th — $900,000
13th — $850,000
14th — $800,000
15th — $760,000
16th — $720,000
17th — $700,000
18th — $680,000
19th — $660,000
20th — $640,000
21st — $620,000
22nd — $600,000
23rd — $580,000
24th — $565,000
25th — $550,000
26th — $540,000
27th — $530,000
28th — $520,000
29th — $510,000
30th — $500,000