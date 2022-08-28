How much will the winner of the TOUR Championship receive in 2022

The 2021-22 PGA TOUR season wraps up on Sunday with the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship. The 30 best golfers in the world wrap up the FedExCup Playoffs with the winner taking home $18 million.

The playoffs opened with 125 golfers at the St. Jude Championship and then cut down to the top 70 at the BMW Championships. The final 30 advanced to this week’s TOUR Championship with Scottie Scheffler opening the tournament as the leader due to the starting strokes rule applied to this final tournament. He opened at -10 and was followed by Patrick Cantlay at -8. Will Zalatoris would have followed but he withdrew due to injury.

The third round was suspended on Saturday due to lightning and wrapped up Sunday morning. Scheffler heads into the final round atop the leaderboard with a four stroke lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Following the winner, second place takes home $6.5 million and third place takes home $5 million. Zalatoris was slotted into the final position for payout purposes and takes home $500,000 in spite of missing the tournament.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 TOUR Championship

1st — $18,000,000

2nd — $6,500,000

3rd — $5,000,000

4th — $4,000,000

5th — $3,000,000

6th — $2,500,000

7th — $2,000,000

8th — $1,500,000

9th — $1,250,000

10th — $1,000,000

11th — $950,000

12th — $900,000

13th — $850,000

14th — $800,000

15th — $760,000

16th — $720,000

17th — $700,000

18th — $680,000

19th — $660,000

20th — $640,000

21st — $620,000

22nd — $600,000

23rd — $580,000

24th — $565,000

25th — $550,000

26th — $540,000

27th — $530,000

28th — $520,000

29th — $510,000

30th — $500,000