MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Sunday, August 28

We’ve got another loaded MLB slate Sunday with 15 games on tap. As the month of August starts to wrap up, the playoff races in both leagues are heating up with several teams in contention due to the expanded wild card rules.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Sunday, August 28

Rockies-Mets over 7 runs (-125)

Colorado starter German Marquez carries a 5.22 ERA this season and goes against a Mets lineup which has scored the fifth-most runs in MLB. Max Scherzer might be able to shut down the Rockies, but he’s given up four runs in each of his last two starts. This number seems too low for the over to not hit.

Orioles +1.5 vs. Astros (+100)

It’s not common to get a run line underdog at plus money, so taking Baltimore here a no-brainer even with Justin Verlander going to the mound for Houston. The Orioles won the previous two games in this series and have won five out of their last six games. Take Baltimore on the run line.

Yankees-Athletics under 8 runs (-105)

After these teams combined for 17 games in the series opener, they’ve notched 10 runs over the last two contests. It seems like the bats have cooled off for both squads, with the Yankees experiencing a large slump for most of the second half of the season. Take the under in the series finale.

Braves ML vs. Cardinals (+105)

Jake Odorizzi has struggled in his last four starts, but the Braves have been excellent of late. They’ve won 15 of the last 18 games heading into the series finale and should be able to bounce back after a close loss Saturday. Adam Wainwright has been excellent for the Cardinals, but Atlanta should be able to get the job done here to wrap up the series win.

