NFL DFS targets, values for Sunday’s slate in Week 3 of preseason

The 2022 NFL preseason officially comes to a close this afternoon with two games bringing us home this afternoon. We’ll get the battle of MetLife Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET with the New York Giants taking on the New York Jets and follow that up with the Detroit Lions facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Every team has had a different approach for their preseason finales this weekend but it appears that all four of today’s teams are expected to play their starters for at least one quarter. It will be interesting to watch the Lions in action as a six-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook and see if they can end this season of Hard Knocks on a positive note.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Sunday’s slate in Week 3 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Mitch Trubisky, Steelers vs. Lions ($5,500) — Trubisky will be the starter for the Steelers in this game and will most likely be their Week 1 starter in a few weeks. He has looked decent in the limited number of reps he’s gotten in the preseason so far, going 9-17 through the air for 123 yards and a touchdown. He’ll get the necessary starter reps this afternoon to warrant a spot on your roster.

Michael Carter, Jets vs. Giants ($5,500) — Jets head coach Robert Saleh has indicated all week that he’s treating this game as a dress rehearsal and that his starters could play the entire first half. That means plenty of reps for starting running back Michael Carter, who has only gotten three carries and one catch so far in the preseason. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him break off a few big runs and maybe even a score in this one.

Values

Tom Kennedy, Lions vs. Steelers ($5,500) — Kennedy will have one final chance to impress the Lions’ coaching staff enough to make the final roster cut this afternoon. He’s been excellent so far in the preseason, catching 13 targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns through two games. Lock him into your lineup as he’ll be front and center once the Lions’ starters leave in the second half.

Antonio Williams, Giants vs. Jets ($5,500) — Williams is another player who will be fighting for a roster spot this afternoon. He has been effective on the ground through two preseason games, taking 14 carries for 87 yards and also catching eight targets for 45 yards. Expect another solid outing for him this afternoon.

LaMical Perine, Jets vs. Giants ($5,500) — Perine is trying to solidify himself as the Jets’ third running back option and has been effective, taking 12 carries through the preseason for 61 yards and a touchdown. He’ll get plenty of reps down the stretch of the second half and is worthy of a spot in your DFS lineup.