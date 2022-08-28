Who won Dolphins RB battle between Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel

The Miami Dolphins made moves to update their running back room in the offseason and as a result, a trio of new faces in Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel will be taking handoffs for the organization this season.

All three backs have been used sporadically in their preseason games as the bulk of their reps have come in training camp. That’s the case for Edmonds, who only appeared in their second exhibition against the Raiders. He had three carries for three yards and also caught two targets for 21 yards in the loss.

Meanwhile, Michel has gotten a smattering of touches in all three preseason games while Mostert had an explosive play against the Eagles in Saturday’s preseason finale. Don’t sleep on Myles Gaskin, who has been fighting for a spot on the roster after the team brought the aforementioned three running backs in to compete.

Verdict

Edmonds appears set to be the starter in Miami this season. The team has signaled that they value him as a big addition to the offense considering that they are paying him $12.6 million over two years and limited his snaps in the preseason. Right behind him, I’d expect Mostert to be the backup should he stay healthy.

Fantasy football implications

Edmonds is RB34 in average draft position in PPR leagues while Mostert is RB46. Miami’s committee approach may depress their viability as a top-2 running back option, but there may be value for both of them as a FLEX option.