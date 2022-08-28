Who won Eagles RB battle between Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott

The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the 2022 season with the same trio of running backs in Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott taking handoffs.

As was the case last season, all three backs have gotten plenty of work throughout training camp and have gotten a handful of reps in preseason. In their second exhibition against the Browns, both Gainwell and Scott racked up at least 10 carries and a touchdown in the 21-20 win.

All Kenneth Gainwell touches.

NFL Preseason Week 3. pic.twitter.com/EnfR0qBYZA — Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) August 22, 2022

All of Boston Scott’s touches.

NFL Preseason Week 3 pic.twitter.com/h60HBWoafH — Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) August 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Sanders has been sidelined for the last few weeks of practice with a hamstring injury. The team doesn’t believe that it’s serious and he’s expected to be ready to go for Week 1.

Verdict

Even with the training camp injury, Sanders will be the starting running back in Philly. He’s effective as both a runner and a pass-catcher and stands above the other two on the pecking order.

The interesting battle is who will emerge as RB2 behind Sanders. As of now, Gainwell is listed as the backup on the depth chart but Scott is certainly in the mix to take that spot. The number of snaps both guys have gotten in the preseason have been nearly split and it will be interesting to see who edges out who.

Fantasy football implications

Sanders is listed as RB27 in average draft position in PPR formats and his value may be depressed by the committee approach Nick Sirianni takes with his running backs. If he can rise and hit 1,000 rushing yards for the year, there could be some value to be had when taking Sanders in the middle rounds of your draft.

Meanwhile, Gainwell is listed as RB47 while Scott is RB82 in ADP, so they will serve as good roster additions towards the end of drafts.