Storm vs. Aces: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

The No. 4 Seattle Storm will face the No. 1 Las Vegas Aces in Las Vegas for Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals today. ESPN will broadcast DAY’s matchup, with tip-off set for 4:00 p.m. ET at Michelob Ultra Arena.

In a series that will feature seven No. 1 draft picks, the Storm’s Sue Bird is on the hunt for one last championship after the legendary WNBA star announced that she planned to retire following the 2022 postseason. Storm forward Breanna Stewart and Aces guard Kelsey Plum lead the league in points per game, each averaging 22 PPG.

The Aces (26-10) have yet to win a franchise title, but their dominant first-round performance against Phoenix and regular season success against the Storm (22-14) point toward a championship appearance following the best-of-5 semifinal series.

Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson will be one of the biggest threats in this series, as the former MVP shot 37.3% from the three-point line this season. She’ll be matched up against another former MVP in Stewart, who might just be able to power her team to an upset and make the fifth finals in Seattle franchise history.

Storm vs. Aces

Tip time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN (need subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Las Vegas Aces -5.5

Total: Over/under 171

Moneyline odds: Seattle Storm +200, Las Vegas Aces -240

Best bet: Over 171 (-110)

These are two offensive powerhouses with playoff experience coming together, and they will both be aiming to get ahead early in the series, which means putting up a lot of shots. With the league’s scoring leaders matched up today in Stewart and Plum, and their August 14 regular season game ending in a 209-point total, the over is an easy take on this one.

