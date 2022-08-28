Pick on the Total for the Reds-Nationals game on August 28

Washington Nationals Patrick Corbin has had a historically bad season and is in danger of becoming the second starting since 1980 to lose 20 games in a season and will look to get back on track at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Cincinnati Reds (-125, 8) vs. Washington Nationals

Corbin has allowed at least four runs in seven of his last eight starts and for the season has a 6.81 ERA with an 8.33 ERA since the beginning of the month of July.

The Nationals back Corbin with a bullpen that is 22nd in the league in bullpen ERA while the Reds are last in this category and send Nick Lodolo to go against Corbin.

Lodolo has allowed at least two walks in seven straight starts and has had his worst starts on the road, posting a 7.94 ERA in four road starts this season while averaging less than 4 1/3 innings per start.

The Reds offense has bern on its best road stretch of the season, scoring at least four runs in seven of their last nine road games despite all the team’s double-digit home run hitters either injured or getting traded at the trade deadline.

With the Reds offense peaking coupled with both starting pitching having summer swoons, a slugfest will break out in Washington DC on Sunday.

The Play: Reds vs. Nationals Over 8

