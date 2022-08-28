Hot Seat Week 0: Dublin debacle signals the beginning of the end of Scott Frost

Week 0 typically doesn’t provide much drama in college football, but the 2022 season now has one prominent program squarely under the microscope for the rest of the campaign. We’re unlikely to see coaching changes right away, so these guys are going to get a chance to take their names off this list. Here’s a look at the coaches feeling the pressure after Week 0.

Scott Frost, Nebraska

The Northwestern game wasn’t a must-win game for Frost to keep his job in a literal sense. However, the fashion in which Nebraska lost this game is a sign he doesn’t have what it takes to turn this program around. The Huskers blew double-digit leads in both halves and weren’t able to muster anything on the final drive despite their head coach seemingly being an offensive genius. The Huskers will have to reckon with what their program has become eventually, but that doesn’t mean Frost should be around any longer. Nebraska should win its next two games before a date with Oklahoma. If Frost can’t win that game, he might be out the door early.

Will Healy, Charlotte

Healy might still be considered one of the rising coaches in college football but the fairy dust is starting to wear off. After going 7-6 in 2019, Healy has gone 7-12 since. A 43-13 loss to open the 2022 campaign against a Florida Atlantic squad which hasn’t been bowl eligible for two seasons doesn’t do much to lift confidence. Healy might still be able to turn this around and expectations are low at Charlotte, but there needs to be a return to respectability after two down seasons.