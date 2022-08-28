 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lewis Hamilton crashes out of Belgian Grand Prix on opening lap after collision with Fernando Alonso

The Mercedes driver loses a great chance to move up in the driver’s championship.

By Chinmay Vaidya
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 lands on the run off area after a crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 28, 2022 in Spa, Belgium.
Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton crashed out on the opening lap of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix after a collision with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, ending Hamilton’s race. The driver lost a great chance to gain points in the championship standings, where he currently sits in sixth place.

Hamilton saw his run of four consecutive driver’s championships end in 2021 with Max Verstappen taking home the title, but the Mercedes driver remains one of the most prominent figures in F1 and is always a contender to win. Mercedes sits slightly behind Ferrari for second in the constructors championship standings, so Hamilton’s crash at Spa has consequences there too.

Although Hamilton hasn’t been quite as dominant in 2022 as he was in previous seasons, he’s still found the podium in nearly half his races. He’ll look to shake off this early flameout at Spa when he takes the track in the Dutch Grand Prix.

