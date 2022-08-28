AP Poll after Week 0: Here’s what should happen

After a Big Ten thriller in Dublin and a record-breaking Vanderbilt win in Hawai’i yesterday, we’re more excited than ever that college football is back, but the AP Poll preseason rankings remain cemented heading into Week 1. Because the AP chooses not to do a poll until after the Week 1 games on Labor Day weekend.

None of the teams that played yesterday were ranked, although the Northwestern Wildcats may be taking over the singular Nebraska vote from the preseason poll. Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost’s decision to call a surprise onside kick while the Huskers were up by 11 points, and shifted the momentum of the game toward Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats. Nebraska lost yet another game by a single score — but in a different country this time at least! Big Red is 5-21 in one-score games under Frost.

Western Kentucky, North Carolina, Vanderbilt and Florida State all added to their win columns yesterday as well.

The first ranked teams to play this week will be the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers, who will face West Virginia, and the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys, who will play Central Michigan. Both games kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET this Thursday, Sept 1.

Here is the full 2022 AP College Football Preseason Poll, which is the last one taken: