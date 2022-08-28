 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP Poll after Week 0: Here’s what should happen

The AP Poll doesn’t come out after Week 0 games, but it’s likely that lone vote for Nebraska goes away now.

Anthony Grant of Nebraska Cornhuskers makes a break during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskersat Aviva Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

After a Big Ten thriller in Dublin and a record-breaking Vanderbilt win in Hawai’i yesterday, we’re more excited than ever that college football is back, but the AP Poll preseason rankings remain cemented heading into Week 1. Because the AP chooses not to do a poll until after the Week 1 games on Labor Day weekend.

None of the teams that played yesterday were ranked, although the Northwestern Wildcats may be taking over the singular Nebraska vote from the preseason poll. Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost’s decision to call a surprise onside kick while the Huskers were up by 11 points, and shifted the momentum of the game toward Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats. Nebraska lost yet another game by a single score — but in a different country this time at least! Big Red is 5-21 in one-score games under Frost.

Western Kentucky, North Carolina, Vanderbilt and Florida State all added to their win columns yesterday as well.

The first ranked teams to play this week will be the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers, who will face West Virginia, and the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys, who will play Central Michigan. Both games kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET this Thursday, Sept 1.

Here is the full 2022 AP College Football Preseason Poll, which is the last one taken:

2022 AP College Football Poll Preseason

Ranking Team Last Week Votes (1st place)
1 Alabama 2 1,566 (64)
2 Ohio State 6 1,506 (6)
3 Georgia 1 1,455 (3)
4 Clemson 14 1,292
5 Notre Dame 8 1,242
6 Texas A&M N/A 1,212
7 Utah 12 1,209
8 Michigan 3 1,203
9 Oklahoma 10 956
10 Baylor 5 884
11 Oregon 22 831
12 Oklahoma State 7 814
13 North Carolina State 20 752
14 USC N/A 711
15 Michigan State 9 631
16 Miami (FL) N/A 476
17 Pittsburgh 13 383
18 Wisconsin N/A 365
19 Arkansas 21 348
20 Kentucky 18 332
21 Ole Miss 11 324
22 Wake Forest 15 303
23 Cincinnati 4 265
24 Houston 17 263
25 BYU 19 234

