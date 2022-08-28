Manchester United add Antony from Ajax on €100m transfer fee

Ajax winger Antony finally got his desired move to Manchester United, with the Premier League club set to pay a €100m transfer fee to complete the deal per Fabrizio Romano.

Antony to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement in principle with Ajax, €100m fee. Contract until June 2027 with option until 2028. To be signed tomorrow. #MUFC



Contracts being prepared, it’s Eredivisie historical record fee — Antony will be in Manchester next week. pic.twitter.com/Wr9mUiX1Ud — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2022

Antony has been pushing for a move for a while and Ajax had already rejected several proposals but the Dutch club ultimately had to accept the massive figure Man United put forward. It’s the largest transfer fee for a player from Eredivisie in the league’s history, so that’s always hard to turn down. As for the winger, he gets his desired move.

Man United has closed the transfer window on a strong note, grabbing Casemiro from Real Madrid and now adding Antony. We’ll see if it has any impact in the standings, as the club sits eighth in the EPL after four matches. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Man United is listed at +275 to finish in the top four. We’ll see how Antony coming in impacts those odds.