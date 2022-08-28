 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester United add Antony from Ajax on €100m transfer fee

The Brazilian finally gets his desired move.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Ajax v FC Groningen - Dutch Eredivisie
Antony of Ajax celebrates his 2-1 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v FC Groningen at the Johan Cruijff Arena on August 14, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Ajax winger Antony finally got his desired move to Manchester United, with the Premier League club set to pay a €100m transfer fee to complete the deal per Fabrizio Romano.

Antony has been pushing for a move for a while and Ajax had already rejected several proposals but the Dutch club ultimately had to accept the massive figure Man United put forward. It’s the largest transfer fee for a player from Eredivisie in the league’s history, so that’s always hard to turn down. As for the winger, he gets his desired move.

Man United has closed the transfer window on a strong note, grabbing Casemiro from Real Madrid and now adding Antony. We’ll see if it has any impact in the standings, as the club sits eighth in the EPL after four matches. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Man United is listed at +275 to finish in the top four. We’ll see how Antony coming in impacts those odds.

