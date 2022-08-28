Top rookie running backs to target for 2022 fantasy football

Running backs tend to be a position of scarcity at the top in fantasy football leagues. The top backs are usually gone early in snake drafts or at high costs in auction drafts, so finding value at the spot can be difficult. Usually, rookie running backs provide this service because they are either behind established players or their role is relatively unknown. Here are some rookie running backs worth targeting in fantasy football drafts for the 2022 NFL season.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

Pierce is the top rookie target for a simple reason; he’s likely to get the most touches out of the gate. The Texans are unlikely to be running the ball a lot since they’ll be playing from behind, so volume could be an issue with Pierce. However, he looks capable of providing RB3 value overall at what is likely a discounted price point.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Michael Carter looks like he’s set to take a significant amount of carries in this offense, but a team doesn’t take a guy in the second round to have him sit on the sidelines. Look for Hall to be involved early, especially in passing situations. Carter has been injury prone, so Hall is potentially going to get a lot of run as the season goes on. He’s one to potentially stash on your bench and wait to see how the situation plays out.

Hassan Haskins, Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry is a workhorse and will take most of the touches here, but he did get injured last season and missed a lot of time. Haskins has shown some flashes and could see early work out of the backfield in the receiving game. He’s one Henry injury away from being given tremendous volume in a run-first offense.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier has potential given Atlanta’s questionable backfield options, though he hasn’t shown enough in preseason play to justify being drafted at the moment. If Cordarelle Patterson struggles and Damien Williams can’t get the job done, Allgeier might get more run. The Falcons are expected to struggle offensively and there’s people ahead of Allgeier currently on the depth chart, which is why he’s ranked below some fellow rookies.