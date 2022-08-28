 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justin Verlander exits early in Sunday’s start vs. Orioles

The AL Cy Young frontrunner only lasted three innings before being removed.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros walks back the dugout after getting out of the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on August 23, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Astros pulled ace pitcher Justin Verlander from Sunday’s start against the Baltimore Orioles after just 60 pitches for an undisclosed reason. Seth Martinez is taking over Verlander in a scoreless game.

Verlander has been a monster for the Astros and was listed as the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award on DraftKings Sportsbook prior to exiting the game. He entered the start 16-3 with a 1.87 ERA. The Astros are the favorites to win the AL on DraftKings Sportsbook at +175 and are listed at +425 to win the World Series, which is second behind the Dodgers. If Verlander is out for an extended period of time, those odds will surely decline.

The Astros have a strong pitching staff behind Verlander, especially with the return of Lance McCullers Jr. We could see some relievers get extended innings in the event Verlander has to sit out games if Houston doesn’t bring up a starting pitcher.

