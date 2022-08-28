 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What are the biggest collapses in TOUR Championship history

As Scottie Scheffler struggles to hold onto the lead, we look at the biggest collapses in TOUR Championship history

As world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fights to hold onto his lead in the back half of the final day of the 2022 TOUR Championship, we take a look at the biggest collapses in TOUR Championship history.

Scheffler began the weekend at 10 under par with the starting strokes format that the FexExCup playoff uses, and had a six-shot lead going into Sunday after finishing his third round in the morning thanks to weather delays.

Rory McIlroy, who started at four-under on Thursday, has now pulled into first place at 21-under with Scheffler at 20-under through the 16th hole at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Sungjae Im, who also had a four-under start, is tied for second at 20-under right now through 167 They’re playing for $18 million, and Scheffler has the chance to break the record for most prize money won in a single season in PGA TOUR history, but it’s slipping out of his grasp before our eyes.

Brooks Koepka had a less-epic fall off in 2019, which was the first year that the TOUR Championship employed its current starting strokes format. Brooksie entered the final round with a one-shot lead, but a 72 on Sunday on what’s usually a birdie-friendly East Lake cost him the Cup. Rory McIlroy fired a 66, and picked up the title for the second time.

Before that, when the FedExCup was determined by a points system, Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia choked in the final round of the TOUR Championship in 2008 before losing in a sudden-death playoff. Camilo Villegas shot a 66 on Sunday to force the overtime, while Garcia’s 71 saw him come up short in stroke play and match play on the same day.

But as far as pressure-packed rounds of golf in Georgia go, none of these are the 1996 Masters. It could always be worse — you could always be Greg Norman blowing a six-shot lead going into Sunday at Augusta, shooting 78 while your playing partner Nick Faldo cruises with a 67 and walks away with the green jacket.

