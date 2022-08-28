Steelers WR Diontae Johnson exits preseason game vs. Lions with shoulder injury

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson exited Sunday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury and will not return to the game. He sustained the injury on the tail end of an explosive 38-yard reception from Mitch Trusbisky.

This could potentially be a huge blow to the Steelers’ receiver depth as fellow starter Chase Claypool has also been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout training camp. Also high on the depth chart is rookie George Pickens out of Georgia.

Johnson has gradually improved his stats with each passing season and experienced a career year in 2021. He hauled in 107 of 169 targets for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his young career. He was able to do this even with the limited arm strength of now retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Johnson is currently WR14 in average draft position for PPR leagues in fantasy football.