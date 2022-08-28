Rory McIlroy rallies from six shots down to win his third FedEx Cup Championship

Rory McIlroy won his third FedEx Cup championship with a final round 66 on Saturday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta as he takes home the $18 million prize, the largest for a single event in the history of professional golf.
McIlory stayed calm under the stress of one of the most pressure-packed events in all of sports. The man that has become the voice of the PGA TOUR in their competition the LIV Tour went out with a -4 32, and kept the pressure on the rest of the leaderboard all day. He gained +2.76 strokes on the field Sunday, and came away with victory despite starting at -4, with the leader Scottie Scheffler began at -10 for his No. 1 points finish in the FedEx Cup.
But the story of this tournament can’t be discussed without a breakdown of what happened to Scheffler, who had a six-stroke lead to begin the final round, but fired a +3 73 to give away what seemed to be a coronation for the player that has been No. 1 in the world for basically all of 2022.
With the starting strokes format, Scheffler entered Thursday at 10 under par, while McIlroy was at four-under. McIlroy pulled ahead on the 15th hole, and a Scheffler bogey on the 16th cemented it for the Irishman.
Scheffler has already set a single-season record for PGA TOUR earnings this year with over $14 million, but he could have blown it out of the water today by adding an addition $18 million. Instead, he just plain old blew it.
Here is the complete prize money and winners for the 2022 TOUR Championship:
2022 TOUR Championship Prize Money
|Place
|Winner
|Total prize money
|Cash
|Deferred
|1
|$18,000,000
|$17,000,000
|$1,000,000
|2
|$6,500,000
|$5,500,000
|$1,000,000
|3
|$5,000,000
|$4,000,000
|$1,000,000
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|$4,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$1,000,000
|5
|Max Homa
|$2,750,000
|$1,900,000
|$850,000
|6
|Justin Thomas
|$2,750,000
|$1,900,000
|$850,000
|T7
|Sepp Straka
|$1,750,000
|$1,100,000
|$650,000
|T7
|Patrick Cantlay
|$1,750,000
|$1,100,000
|$650,000
|9
|Tony Finau
|$1,250,000
|$700,000
|$550,000
|10
|Tom Hoge
|$1,000,000
|$500,000
|$500,000
|T11
|Joaquin Niemann
|$925,000
|$462,500
|$462,500
|T11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$925,000
|$462,500
|$462,500
|T13
|Jordan Spieth
|$825,000
|$412,500
|$412,500
|T13
|Aaron Wise
|$825,000
|$412,500
|$412,500
|T15
|Viktor Hovland
|$715,000
|$357,500
|$357,500
|T15
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$715,000
|$357,500
|$357,500
|T15
|J.T. Poston
|$715,000
|$357,500
|$357,500
|T15
|Jon Rahm
|$715,000
|$357,500
|$357,500
|19
|Cameron Young
|$660,000
|$330,000
|$330,000
|20
|Cameron Smith
|$640,000
|$320,000
|$320,000
|T21
|Brian Harman
|$600,000
|$300,000
|$300,000
|T21
|Billy Horschel
|$600,000
|$300,000
|$300,000
|T21
|Collin Morikawa
|$600,000
|$300,000
|$300,000
|24
|Sam Burns
|$565,000
|$280,000
|$285,000
|25
|Adam Scott
|$550,000
|$270,000
|$280,000
|26
|Corey Conners
|$540,000
|$265,000
|$275,000
|27
|K.H. Lee
|$530,000
|$260,000
|$270,000
|28
|Sahith Theegala
|$520,000
|$255,000
|$265,000
|29
|Scott Stallings
|$510,000
|$250,000
|$260,000
|30
|Will Zalatoris
|$500,000
|$245,000
|$255,000
|-
|Total Money
|$57,925,000
|$43,255,000
|$14,670,000