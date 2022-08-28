 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rory McIlroy rallies from six shots down to win his third FedEx Cup Championship

The voice of the PGA TOUR comes from far behind to win the biggest prize in the history of professional golf.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland putts on the 11th green during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy won his third FedEx Cup championship with a final round 66 on Saturday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta as he takes home the $18 million prize, the largest for a single event in the history of professional golf.

McIlory stayed calm under the stress of one of the most pressure-packed events in all of sports. The man that has become the voice of the PGA TOUR in their competition the LIV Tour went out with a -4 32, and kept the pressure on the rest of the leaderboard all day. He gained +2.76 strokes on the field Sunday, and came away with victory despite starting at -4, with the leader Scottie Scheffler began at -10 for his No. 1 points finish in the FedEx Cup.

But the story of this tournament can’t be discussed without a breakdown of what happened to Scheffler, who had a six-stroke lead to begin the final round, but fired a +3 73 to give away what seemed to be a coronation for the player that has been No. 1 in the world for basically all of 2022.

With the starting strokes format, Scheffler entered Thursday at 10 under par, while McIlroy was at four-under. McIlroy pulled ahead on the 15th hole, and a Scheffler bogey on the 16th cemented it for the Irishman.

Scheffler has already set a single-season record for PGA TOUR earnings this year with over $14 million, but he could have blown it out of the water today by adding an addition $18 million. Instead, he just plain old blew it.

Here is the complete prize money and winners for the 2022 TOUR Championship:

2022 TOUR Championship Prize Money

Place Winner Total prize money Cash Deferred
Place Winner Total prize money Cash Deferred
1 $18,000,000 $17,000,000 $1,000,000
2 $6,500,000 $5,500,000 $1,000,000
3 $5,000,000 $4,000,000 $1,000,000
4 Xander Schauffele $4,000,000 $3,000,000 $1,000,000
5 Max Homa $2,750,000 $1,900,000 $850,000
6 Justin Thomas $2,750,000 $1,900,000 $850,000
T7 Sepp Straka $1,750,000 $1,100,000 $650,000
T7 Patrick Cantlay $1,750,000 $1,100,000 $650,000
9 Tony Finau $1,250,000 $700,000 $550,000
10 Tom Hoge $1,000,000 $500,000 $500,000
T11 Joaquin Niemann $925,000 $462,500 $462,500
T11 Hideki Matsuyama $925,000 $462,500 $462,500
T13 Jordan Spieth $825,000 $412,500 $412,500
T13 Aaron Wise $825,000 $412,500 $412,500
T15 Viktor Hovland $715,000 $357,500 $357,500
T15 Matt Fitzpatrick $715,000 $357,500 $357,500
T15 J.T. Poston $715,000 $357,500 $357,500
T15 Jon Rahm $715,000 $357,500 $357,500
19 Cameron Young $660,000 $330,000 $330,000
20 Cameron Smith $640,000 $320,000 $320,000
T21 Brian Harman $600,000 $300,000 $300,000
T21 Billy Horschel $600,000 $300,000 $300,000
T21 Collin Morikawa $600,000 $300,000 $300,000
24 Sam Burns $565,000 $280,000 $285,000
25 Adam Scott $550,000 $270,000 $280,000
26 Corey Conners $540,000 $265,000 $275,000
27 K.H. Lee $530,000 $260,000 $270,000
28 Sahith Theegala $520,000 $255,000 $265,000
29 Scott Stallings $510,000 $250,000 $260,000
30 Will Zalatoris $500,000 $245,000 $255,000
- Total Money $57,925,000 $43,255,000 $14,670,000

