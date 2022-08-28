Rory McIlroy rallies from six shots down to win his third FedEx Cup Championship

Rory McIlroy won his third FedEx Cup championship with a final round 66 on Saturday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta as he takes home the $18 million prize, the largest for a single event in the history of professional golf.

McIlory stayed calm under the stress of one of the most pressure-packed events in all of sports. The man that has become the voice of the PGA TOUR in their competition the LIV Tour went out with a -4 32, and kept the pressure on the rest of the leaderboard all day. He gained +2.76 strokes on the field Sunday, and came away with victory despite starting at -4, with the leader Scottie Scheffler began at -10 for his No. 1 points finish in the FedEx Cup.

But the story of this tournament can’t be discussed without a breakdown of what happened to Scheffler, who had a six-stroke lead to begin the final round, but fired a +3 73 to give away what seemed to be a coronation for the player that has been No. 1 in the world for basically all of 2022.

With the starting strokes format, Scheffler entered Thursday at 10 under par, while McIlroy was at four-under. McIlroy pulled ahead on the 15th hole, and a Scheffler bogey on the 16th cemented it for the Irishman.

The Rory McIlroy putt was electric ⚡️



pic.twitter.com/o05BFZJMmn — DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 28, 2022

Scheffler has already set a single-season record for PGA TOUR earnings this year with over $14 million, but he could have blown it out of the water today by adding an addition $18 million. Instead, he just plain old blew it.

Here is the complete prize money and winners for the 2022 TOUR Championship: