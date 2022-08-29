Memphis vs. Mississippi State odds heading into game week

Memphis will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers won last years matchup 31-29. The game is scheduled to air on ESPNU.

The Tigers have played fine under head coach Ryan Silverfield since he took over as the head coach in 2020. Seth Henigan will take over as the quarterback again for Memphis this season and he threw for 3,322 yards and 25 touchdowns. Brandon Thomas is a name to watch for on the offense as the running back rushed for 669 yards with eight touchdowns last season.

We know Mississippi State will throw the ball a ton this season as all offenses do under head coach Mike Leach. Quarterback Will Rogers is back and he had a great season last year throwing for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns. Defensively, Jett Johnson is a name to watch for as he returns after leading the Bulldogs in tackles last season.

Memphis vs. Mississippi State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Mississippi State -15

Total: 56

