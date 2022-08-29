Colorado State vs. Michigan odds heading into game week

It’s a Mountain West versus Big Ten matchup in Week 1 as the Colorado State Rams face the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, MI on Saturday, September 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET. and the game will air on ABC.

Colorado State is heading into 2022 with a new head coach and a new scheme that will be tested in Ann Arbor. The Rams finished last season with a 3-9 record and after being blown out 52-10 in their season finale against Nevada, head coach Steve Addazio was fired and Jay Norvell was hired as his successor. The hope is that Norvell bringing his Air Raid offense will light a spark under a Rams football program that has gone 11-29 over the past four seasons in the Mountain West Conference.

The Wolverines went 11-1 in the 2021 regular season, capitalized by a 42-27 win over their Big Ten rival Ohio State which catapulted them into the conference championship. After easily thwarting Iowa State to the tune of 42-3, Michigan’s national title hopes were put to an end after falling to the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl. With head coach Jim Harbaugh back at the helm following speculation about departing for the NFL in the offseason, the Wolverines enter 2022 with heightened expectations after winning their first Big Ten championship since 2003.

Colorado State vs. Michigan odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -28

Total: 58.5

