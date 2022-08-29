Arizona vs. San Diego State odds heading into game week

Pac-12 football is underway as the Arizona Wildcats face the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 3. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch referred to last season as “Year Zero” given that the roster was comprised of players he did not personally recruit. So in essence, Fisch may be entering into “Year One” of his era at the helm of the Wildcats, and the belief is that this football program should ideally take a leap forward after a woeful 2021 season. The Wildcats went just 1-11 on the year with a 1-8 record in conference play. With the betting lines hovering around three wins in 2022, that should seem like a reasonable milestone for this football program.

Brady Hoke embarks on his fifth season at the helm for San Diego State, compiling a 29-18 overall record to date. Last season the Aztecs finished with a 12-2 record, going 7-1 in conference play before falling to Utah State in the Mountain West Conference Championship game. San Diego state’s regular season success punched them a ticket to the Frisco Bowl, where they topped UTSA 38-24.

Arizona vs. San Diego State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Diego State -6

Total: 48

