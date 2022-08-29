Oregon vs. Georgia odds heading into game week

The college football season kicks off with a noteworthy Pac 12 versus SEC showdown in Week 1, as the Oregon Ducks face the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 3 and the game will air on ABC.

Expectations are high for new head coach Dan Lanning as he looks to help the Ducks stay afloat this season. Oregon was predicted to win the Pac-12 again last season, and the script was playing out according to plan after a big win over then No. 3 Ohio State in Week 2. After suffering an early season loss to Stanford, Oregon managed to right the ship and finish with a 10-2 record with a division crown. In the Pac-12 title game, the Ducks were easily handled by Utah 38-10, and Oregon was unable to bounce back again after falling to Oklahoma 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl.

Georgia was picked to win the SEC East a year ago, ultimately finishing with a 12-1 conference record after falling to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Despite losing starting quarterback JT Daniels in the middle of the season, it sparked the Stetson Bennett underdog road to the College Football Playoff, where the Bulldogs were the third seed. After easily thwarting the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines, Georgia had a rematch with their SEC rival Alabama in the National Championship game. The Bulldogs' defense came to play as they pressured Heisman winner Bryce Young, eventually hoisting the trophy after a 33-18 win.

Oregon vs. Georgia opening odds

Spread: Georgia -17

Total: 52

