Notre Dame vs. Ohio State odds heading into game week

Notre Dame will travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State on Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET. This is one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 1 in college football, and the game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU this past offseason. There are very big expectations for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish heading into this season. Notre Dame announced Tyler Buchner would be their starting quarterback in August. Another player to watch for on the offense is tight end Michael Mayer, who will likely be an All-American this season. Defensively, Isaiah Foskey is a name to watch for as he led the team in sacks last year with 11 and should have another breakout season this year.

Ohio State is coming off an 11-2 season which was a disappointment, as they just missed the College Football Playoff following their loss to Michigan in the final regular season game. This offense should be one of the most electrifying in all of college football, as CJ Stroud put on a show last season throwing for 4,435 and 44 touchdowns. Jackson Smith-Njigba will be a name to watch for this season as well. On the defense, Ronnie Hickman is the name to watch for as he was a preseason All-American and fans are expecting a big year from him.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -17.5

Total: 58.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.