Boise State vs. Oregon State odds heading into game week

Boise State will travel to Corvallis to take on Oregon State on Saturday, September 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET. These two teams last faced off in 2016 with Boise State coming out on top 38-24. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

It was a disappointing season for the Broncos last season as they went 7-5. Their seven wins was their least amount since 1998. Second-year head coach Andy Avalos hopes to get back to the top of the Mountain West this season. Hank Bachmeier is set to start at quarterback after he threw for 3,079 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021. Defensively, safety JL Skinner is a name to watch for as he led the team in tackles with 92.

Last season was a step forward for the program as they made a bowl for the first time since 2013. Chance Nolan will be the starting quarterback for the Beavers again this season. He threw for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns. Rejzohn Wright should have a big year in the secondary for the Beavers as he finished last season with 32 tackles and two interceptions.

Boise State vs. Oregon State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon State -3

Total: 56

