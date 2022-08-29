Utah vs. Florida odds heading into game week

Utah will travel to Gainesville to take on Florida on Saturday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET. This should be an exciting matchup, as we don’t see Pac 12-SEC games much in college football. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Utes are coming off a phenomenal season as they went 10-4, but lost a nail-biter in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State. They’re bringing back their experienced quarterback in Cameron Rising who threw for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 starts after replacing Charlie Brewer two games into the season. Defensively, Clark Phillips is returning and he is one of the best cornerbacks in the Pac 12. Phillips had 45 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and two interceptions last season.

Florida is heading into their first year with head coach Billy Napier. He was with Louisiana for the past four seasons and had an overall record of 40-12 there. Gator fans are expecting a breakout season from Anthony Richardson who is a dark horse to win the Heisman. Receiver Justin Shorter is also poised for a breakout year. On the other side of the ball, Ventrell Miller is a name to watch for as his 2021 season was cut short, but was one of the top defensive players in 2020.

Utah vs. Florida odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -2.5

Total: 51

