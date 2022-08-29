Louisville vs. Syracuse odds heading into game week

The Louisville Cardinals will travel to New York to take on Syracuse Orange on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The Cardinals handled Syracuse last season by a score of 41-3. The game is scheduled to air on ACCN.

Last season was decent for Louisville, but finished with a tough loss to Air Force in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl. Malik Cunningham is back and he is one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football as he has the ability to beat you with his arm and legs. Last season, he threw for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,031 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Syracuse had an extremely disappointing 2021 season. They went 5-7 and 2-6 in conference. Sean Tucker is one of the most underrated players in all of college football. Last season, Tucker rushed for 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns while also catching 20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Louisville vs. Syracuse odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Louisville -4

Total: 58

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.